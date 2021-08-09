Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) Arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka [Image 2 of 3]

    USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) Arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.08.2021

    Photo by Tetsuya Morita 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sep. 8, 2021) — The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) for a scheduled port visit. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 04:51
    Photo ID: 6822179
    VIRIN: 210908-N-NS063-1357
    Resolution: 7111x4746
    Size: 824.96 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) Arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka [Image 3 of 3], by Tetsuya Morita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) Arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) Arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) Arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CFAY
    DDG 68
    The Sullivans

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT