YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sep. 8, 2021) — The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) for a scheduled port visit. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 04:51
|Photo ID:
|6822179
|VIRIN:
|210908-N-NS063-1357
|Resolution:
|7111x4746
|Size:
|824.96 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
This work, USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) Arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka [Image 3 of 3], by Tetsuya Morita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
