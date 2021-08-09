YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sep. 8, 2021) — The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) for a scheduled port visit. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

