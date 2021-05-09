Stay Strong Airman Spotlight - SrA Green

SrA Green I'munique deployed to #ADAB from Tinker Air Force Base . Green is a member of the 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron where she is currently working at the Vehicle Search Area. She has been a phenomenal Airman by continuously striving to better her education and career in the Air Force. During her time here at ADAB, she's completed her CCAF degree, become an active member of the Honor Guard program, was coined by the installation commander and earned Defender of the Month. Currently SrA Green is studying to retake her ASVAB to improve her score for a potential cross train later in her career.

