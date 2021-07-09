USNORTHCOM Commander, Command Senior Enlisted Leader visits Task Force-Holloman

Gen. Glen VanHerck, Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. James Porterfield, NORAD and USNORTHCOM Command Senior Enlisted Leader, joined with Mr. Terry Todd, Department of Homeland Security's Federal Coordinator at Holloman AFB; Mr. Joe Parente, Department of State Team Lead; Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM-1) and Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-NM-2), touring housing facilities and other support functions for the Afghan evacuees on the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kenneth Boyton)

