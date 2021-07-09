Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USNORTHCOM Commander, Command Senior Enlisted Leader visits Task Force-Holloman [Image 1 of 2]

    USNORTHCOM Commander, Command Senior Enlisted Leader visits Task Force-Holloman

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kenneth Boyton 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Gen. Glen VanHerck, Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. James Porterfield, NORAD and USNORTHCOM Command Senior Enlisted Leader, joined with Mr. Terry Todd, Department of Homeland Security's Federal Coordinator at Holloman AFB; Mr. Joe Parente, Department of State Team Lead; Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM-1) and Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-NM-2), touring housing facilities and other support functions for the Afghan evacuees on the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kenneth Boyton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 22:16
    Photo ID: 6821893
    VIRIN: 210907-F-HV022-2005
    Resolution: 5290x3527
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNORTHCOM Commander, Command Senior Enlisted Leader visits Task Force-Holloman [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Kenneth Boyton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USNORTHCOM Commander, Command Senior Enlisted Leader visits Task Force-Holloman
    USNORTHCOM Commander, Command Senior Enlisted Leader visits Task Force-Holloman

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    DOS
    Afghan evacuees
    OPERATION ALLIES WELCOME

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT