An Airman assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing spot-cleans a wall inside a dormitory during Habitat for Packmanity at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 28, 2021. Habitat for Packmanity is a base-wide initiative for volunteers to clean and repair certain areas on the installation to instill pride for the Wolf Pack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 20:40
|Photo ID:
|6821837
|VIRIN:
|210828-F-PH996-0101
|Resolution:
|7444x4963
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wolf Pack Airmen volunteer to clean up base [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT