8th Fighter Wing Airmen pose for a photo while participating in Habitat for Packmanity at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 28, 2021. Habitat for Packmanity is a base-wide initiative for volunteers to clean and repair certain areas on the installation to instill pride for the Wolf Pack. The volunteers consisted of Airmen Dorm Leaders, 15 8th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen and 40 8th FW volunteers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)
This work, Wolf Pack Airmen volunteer to clean up base [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
