Task Force Liberty hosts Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

U.S. Army Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and SEAC Ramón Colón-López, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, listen to a Task Force Liberty Airman speak about his role supporting Operation Allies Welcome during a visit to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 7, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Carter)

