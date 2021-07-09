Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FEMA Providing Disaster Assistance and Essential Supplies [Image 1 of 4]

    FEMA Providing Disaster Assistance and Essential Supplies

    HOUMA, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2021

    Photo by Julie Joseph 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Houma, Louisiana (Sept.7, 2021) Members from FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance assist community members impacted by Hurricane Ida. FEMA photo by Julie Joseph

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 18:56
    Photo ID: 6821758
    VIRIN: 210907-O-JJ335-229
    Resolution: 6825x4550
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: HOUMA, LA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA Providing Disaster Assistance and Essential Supplies [Image 4 of 4], by Julie Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FEMA Providing Disaster Assistance and Essential Supplies
    FEMA Providing Disaster Assistance and Essential Supplies
    FEMA Providing Disaster Assistance and Essential Supplies
    FEMA Providing Disaster Assistance and Essential Supplies

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FEMA
    Hurricane Ida
    Disaster Assistance
    Essential Supplies

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT