Houma, Louisiana (Sept.7, 2021) Members from FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance assist community members impacted by Hurricane Ida. FEMA photo by Julie Joseph
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 18:56
|Photo ID:
|6821758
|VIRIN:
|210907-O-JJ335-229
|Resolution:
|6825x4550
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|HOUMA, LA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FEMA Providing Disaster Assistance and Essential Supplies [Image 4 of 4], by Julie Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT