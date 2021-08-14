CNO, MCPON Visit Carl Vinson (LSE 21)

Senior Chief Sonar Technicians Surface Mary Muchow listens in to an all hands call with Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Russell Smith in the Chief Petty Officers’ (CPO) Mess aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during Large Scale Exercise 2021. LSE 2021 demonstrates the Navy’s ability to deploy precise, lethal and overwhelming force globally across three naval component commands, five numbered fleets, and 17 time zones. It will connect high-fidelity training and real-world operations, to build knowledge and skills needed in today’s complex, multidomain, and contested environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sarah Villegas)

