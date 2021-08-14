Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO, MCPON Visit Carl Vinson (LSE 21) [Image 3 of 8]

    CNO, MCPON Visit Carl Vinson (LSE 21)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sarah Villegas 

    Office of the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy

    Senior Chief Sonar Technicians Surface Mary Muchow listens in to an all hands call with Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Russell Smith in the Chief Petty Officers’ (CPO) Mess aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during Large Scale Exercise 2021. LSE 2021 demonstrates the Navy’s ability to deploy precise, lethal and overwhelming force globally across three naval component commands, five numbered fleets, and 17 time zones. It will connect high-fidelity training and real-world operations, to build knowledge and skills needed in today’s complex, multidomain, and contested environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sarah Villegas)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNO, MCPON Visit Carl Vinson (LSE 21) [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Sarah Villegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

