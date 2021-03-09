Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Dover races boat regatta [Image 1 of 2]

    Team Dover races boat regatta

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members of Team Dover place a cardboard boat into the community pool during the Cardboard Boat Regatta at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 3, 2021. The regatta, sponsored by Dover AFB Outdoor Recreation, challenged participants to race cardboard boats across the pool. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 15:55
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Boat Regatta
    Oar
    Cardboard Boats

