    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2011

    Photo by Michelle Gordon 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    A technician cleans, inspects, and corrects damages and electrical faults during UH-60 maintenance. (U.S. Army photo by Mitch Delk)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2011
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 14:17
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    This work, AMCOM Logistics Center focuses on life cycle logistics, people [Image 2 of 2], by Michelle Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Redstone Arsenal
    ALC
    AMCOM
    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command
    AMCOM Logistics Center

