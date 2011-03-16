A technician cleans, inspects, and corrects damages and electrical faults during UH-60 maintenance. (U.S. Army photo by Mitch Delk)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2011
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 14:17
|Photo ID:
|6821433
|VIRIN:
|110316-A-ZZ123-001
|Resolution:
|2857x4000
|Size:
|6.08 MB
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AMCOM Logistics Center focuses on life cycle logistics, people [Image 2 of 2], by Michelle Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AMCOM Logistics Center focuses on life cycle logistics, people
