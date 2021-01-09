Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS O'Kane (DDG 77) Maintains a Vigilant Watch [Image 1 of 6]

    USS O'Kane (DDG 77) Maintains a Vigilant Watch

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Seaman Elisha Smith 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    210901-N-MR124-1004 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sep. 1, 2021) Operation Specialist 1st Class Armando Hurtado, from Perris, Calif., communicates over a secure network in the combat information center aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77). O’Kane is deployed supporting Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Elisha Smith)

