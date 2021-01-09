210901-N-MR124-1004 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sep. 1, 2021) Operation Specialist 1st Class Armando Hurtado, from Perris, Calif., communicates over a secure network in the combat information center aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77). O’Kane is deployed supporting Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Elisha Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2021 Date Posted: 09.07.2021 01:58 Photo ID: 6820632 VIRIN: 210901-N-MR124-1004 Resolution: 3717x2784 Size: 1.69 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Hometown: PERRIS, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS O'Kane (DDG 77) Maintains a Vigilant Watch [Image 6 of 6], by SN Elisha Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.