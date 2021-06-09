USS ESSEX In Port Operations

INDIAN OCEAN (September 6, 2021) Amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27) conducts flight operations with amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Sept. 6. Essex, flagship of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

