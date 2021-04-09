Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Florida Guard’s Red Horse responds to Hurricane Ida [Image 3 of 3]

    NEW ORLEAS, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2021

    Photo by Capt. Larissa Lambert 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Members of the 202nd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers (Red Horse) partnered with the 159th Civil Engineering Squadron and New Orleans Parks and Parkways to clear debris from roadways in New Orleans, Sept. 4, 2021. Red Horse, from Camp Blanding, Fla., is a specialized, highly mobile civil engineering team comprised of Florida Army and Air National Guardsmen that provides rapid response capabilities for multiple worldwide contingencies and operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Larissa Lambert)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2021
    Date Posted: 09.06.2021 23:08
    Location: NEW ORLEAS, LA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida Guard’s Red Horse responds to Hurricane Ida [Image 3 of 3], by Capt. Larissa Lambert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Louisiana National Guard
    LANG
    Hurricane Ida
    National Guard
    GeauxGuard
