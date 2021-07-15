The often-unnoticed importance of staff leader changeovers

Soldiers assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct a unit physical training session in honor of the staff changeover of the officer in charge of the brigade human resource office at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 15, 2021. As opposed to the pomp and circumstance that surrounds a change of command, a staff changeover often goes unnoticed to individuals not directly affected by the office on a day-to-day basis and those outside the unit. (Courtesy photo)

