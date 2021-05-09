Hurricane Ida Response Blue Roof Program

Operation Blue Roof is a priority mission managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency. This is a free service to homeowners.
Today materials were transferred to a contractor supporting the program. Parties affected by Hurricane Ida are encouraged to submit a Right-of-Entry application. To learn more about Operation Blue Roof and to apply, visit BlueRoof.us or call 888-ROOF-BLU. Shown: Dan Creswell, deployed from St. Louis District, transfers materials using a fork lift. (Photo by Jason Collins)
|09.05.2021
|09.06.2021 18:45
|6820431
|210906-A-EN999-022
|4032x3024
|5.11 MB
|LA, US
|1
|0
