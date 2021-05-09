Hurricane Ida Response Blue Roof Program

Operation Blue Roof is a priority mission managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency. This is a free service to homeowners.

Today materials were transferred to a contractor supporting the program. Parties affected by Hurricane Ida are encouraged to submit a Right-of-Entry application. To learn more about Operation Blue Roof and to apply, visit BlueRoof.us or call 888-ROOF-BLU. Shown: Dan Creswell, deployed from St. Louis District, transfers materials using a fork lift. (Photo by Jason Collins)

Date Taken: 09.05.2021 Date Posted: 09.06.2021