    Hurricane Ida Response Blue Roof Program [Image 1 of 2]

    Hurricane Ida Response Blue Roof Program

    LA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2021

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Mississippi Valley Division

    Operation Blue Roof is a priority mission managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency. This is a free service to homeowners.
    Today materials were transferred to a contractor supporting the program. Parties affected by Hurricane Ida are encouraged to submit a Right-of-Entry application. To learn more about Operation Blue Roof and to apply, visit BlueRoof.us or call 888-ROOF-BLU. Shown: Dan Creswell, deployed from St. Louis District, transfers materials using a fork lift. (Photo by Jason Collins)

    Date Posted: 09.06.2021 18:45
