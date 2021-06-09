Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Ida: FEMA Helping Survivors In Denham Springs With Disaster Assistance Registration [Image 1 of 3]

    Hurricane Ida: FEMA Helping Survivors In Denham Springs With Disaster Assistance Registration

    DENHAM SPRINGS, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2021

    Photo by Andrea k Serhan 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Denham Springs, LA - FEMA staff assist Hurricane Ida survivors with Disaster Assistance registration at an Emergency Operations Center.

    Date Taken: 09.06.2021
    Date Posted: 09.06.2021 17:51
    Location: DENHAM SPRINGS, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Ida: FEMA Helping Survivors In Denham Springs With Disaster Assistance Registration [Image 3 of 3], by Andrea k Serhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FEMA
    Hurricane Ida
    Disaster Assistance Registration

