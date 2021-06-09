French Settlement, LA - FEMA staff Sarah Jean and Xavier Moscova assist disaster survivor with Disaster Assistance registration at an Emergency Operations Center.
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2021 15:37
|Photo ID:
|6820352
|VIRIN:
|210906-D-DR336-923
|Resolution:
|7952x4472
|Size:
|18.28 MB
|Location:
|FRENCH SETTLEMENT, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Ida: FEMA Helping Survivors With Disaster Assistance Registration [Image 4 of 4], by Daniel Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
