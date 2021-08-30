Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard prepares to conduct Hurricane Ida post-storm overflights along the Gulf Coast [Image 3 of 5]

    Coast Guard prepares to conduct Hurricane Ida post-storm overflights along the Gulf Coast

    MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile MH-65 Dolphin helicopter takes off to conduct Hurricane Ida post-storm overflights along the Gulf Coast on Aug. 30, 2021. Assets conducted critical incident search and rescue overflights and assessments for damage along the Gulf Coast Region of Louisiana following Hurricane Ida. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.06.2021 14:00
    Photo ID: 6820206
    VIRIN: 210830-G-VY010-1006
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.92 MB
    Location: MOBILE, AL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard prepares to conduct Hurricane Ida post-storm overflights along the Gulf Coast [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Ryan Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard prepares to conduct Hurricane Ida post-storm overflights along the Gulf Coast
    Coast Guard prepares to conduct Hurricane Ida post-storm overflights along the Gulf Coast
    Coast Guard prepares to conduct Hurricane Ida post-storm overflights along the Gulf Coast
    Coast Guard prepares to conduct Hurricane Ida post-storm overflights along the Gulf Coast
    Coast Guard prepares to conduct Hurricane Ida post-storm overflights along the Gulf Coast

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    USCG
    Ida
    Aviation Training Center Mobile
    USCGIda
    Storm2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT