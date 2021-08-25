Chief Master Sgt. Bryan “Skip” Ford, 512th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron superintendent, poses for a photo on the crew entrance ladder of a C-5M Super Galaxy at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 25, 2021. Ford recently recalled the events of Sept. 11, 2001, while stationed at Dover AFB and how 9/11 changed how he viewed our relative security and freedom as a nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
20 years later: A chief remembers 9/11
