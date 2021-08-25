Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20 years later: A chief remembers 9/11 [Image 2 of 3]

    20 years later: A chief remembers 9/11

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Bryan “Skip” Ford, 512th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron superintendent, poses for a photo on the crew entrance ladder of a C-5M Super Galaxy at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 25, 2021. Ford recently recalled the events of Sept. 11, 2001, while stationed at Dover AFB and how 9/11 changed how he viewed our relative security and freedom as a nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 09.06.2021 08:18
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    9/11
    C-5 Galaxy
    U.S. Air Force
    Air Force Reserve Command
    436th Airlift Wing
    512th Airlift Wing

