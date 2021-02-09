U.S. Marine assigned to 3rd Radio Reconnaissance Platoon prepares to conduct a regularly scheduled proficiency static line jump. (U.S. Army photo by MSG Lekendrick Stallworth)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2021 03:15
|Photo ID:
|6819873
|VIRIN:
|210902-A-NO077-971
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|667.16 KB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Static line jump [Image 7 of 7], by MSG lekendrick stallworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
