Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Static line jump [Image 9 of 11]

    Static line jump

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. lekendrick stallworth 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Pilots and crew chiefs assigned to B Co 3-25 AVN REGT, 25th Infantry Division. Supports joint training with the 25th Air Support Operations Squadron (ASOS) and Marines from 3rd Radio Reconnaissance Platoon, as they conduct regular scheduled proficiency static line jumps (U.S. Army photo by MSG Lekendrick Stallworth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.06.2021 02:43
    Photo ID: 6819869
    VIRIN: 210902-A-NO077-236
    Resolution: 1280x1920
    Size: 883.98 KB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Static line jump [Image 11 of 11], by MSG lekendrick stallworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Static line jump
    Static line jump
    Static line jump
    Static line jump
    Static line jump
    Static line jump
    Static line jump
    Static line jump
    Static line jump
    Static line jump
    Static line jump

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    Airforce
    USARPAC
    Airborne
    Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT