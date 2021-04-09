Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard responds to potential spill south of Port Fourchon, La. [Image 2 of 3]

    Coast Guard responds to potential spill south of Port Fourchon, La.

    LA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew conducts an overflight assessment Sept. 5, 2021 of the Bay Marchand approximately 2 miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana. The crew witnessed an 11-mile rainbow sheen that the Coast Guard is actively monitoring. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2021
    Date Posted: 09.05.2021 16:37
    Location: LA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard responds to potential spill south of Port Fourchon, La. [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NOLA
    pollution
    Coast Guard
    D8
    Port Fourchon
    USCG ATC Mobile

