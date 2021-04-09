A Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew conducts an overflight assessment Sept. 5, 2021 of the Bay Marchand approximately 2 miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana. The crew witnessed an 11-mile rainbow sheen that the Coast Guard is actively monitoring. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.04.2021 Date Posted: 09.05.2021 16:37 Photo ID: 6819654 VIRIN: 210905-G-G0108-1042 Resolution: 923x519 Size: 317.74 KB Location: LA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard responds to potential spill south of Port Fourchon, La. [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.