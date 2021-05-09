Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Identifies 5 Sailors Killed in Helicopter Crash

    U.S. Navy Identifies 5 Sailors Killed in Helicopter Crash

    UNITED STATES

    09.05.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet         

    Photo collage of the five Sailors killed when an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, crashed approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego, Aug. 31. Sailors shown are, top left moving clockwise: Lt. Bradley A. Foster, 29, a pilot from Oakhurst, California; Lt. Paul R. Fridley, 28, a pilot from Annandale, Virginia; Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey J. Tucker, 21, from St. Louis, Missouri; Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sarah F. Burns, 31, from Severna Park, Maryland; Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class James P. Buriak, 31, from Salem, Virginia.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2021
    Date Posted: 09.05.2021 13:27
    Photo ID: 6819610
    VIRIN: 210905-N-NN369-1001
    Resolution: 509x372
    Size: 65.08 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1,972
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Identifies 5 Sailors Killed in Helicopter Crash, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Navy Identifies 5 Sailors Killed in Helicopter Crash

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C3F
    HSC 8
    CPF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT