U.S. Navy Identifies 5 Sailors Killed in Helicopter Crash

Photo collage of the five Sailors killed when an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, crashed approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego, Aug. 31. Sailors shown are, top left moving clockwise: Lt. Bradley A. Foster, 29, a pilot from Oakhurst, California; Lt. Paul R. Fridley, 28, a pilot from Annandale, Virginia; Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey J. Tucker, 21, from St. Louis, Missouri; Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sarah F. Burns, 31, from Severna Park, Maryland; Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class James P. Buriak, 31, from Salem, Virginia.

