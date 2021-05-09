Hurricane Ida: FEMA Helps People at More Than 20 Louisiana Sites

Louisiana - A FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance team is flying back to Plaquemines Parish to help people in Port Sulphur, which is cut off by miles of serious flooding on state Hwy 23, while FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams are helping people in more than 20 sites today in Louisiana, including here in St. Bernard Parish. Photo by John Mills, FEMA
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2021 13:09
|Photo ID:
|6819605
|VIRIN:
|210905-D-DA555-101
|Resolution:
|2420x1816
|Size:
|840.13 KB
|Location:
|LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
