Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Ida: FEMA Helps People at More Than 20 Louisiana Sites [Image 2 of 3]

    Hurricane Ida: FEMA Helps People at More Than 20 Louisiana Sites

    LA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Louisiana - A FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance team is flying back to Plaquemines Parish to help people in Port Sulphur, which is cut off by miles of serious flooding on state Hwy 23, while FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams are helping people in more than 20 sites today in Louisiana, including here in St. Bernard Parish. Photo by John Mills, FEMA

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2021
    Date Posted: 09.05.2021 13:09
    Photo ID: 6819605
    VIRIN: 210905-D-DA555-101
    Resolution: 2420x1816
    Size: 840.13 KB
    Location: LA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Ida: FEMA Helps People at More Than 20 Louisiana Sites [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hurricane Ida: FEMA Helps People at More Than 20 Louisiana Sites
    Hurricane Ida: FEMA Helps People at More Than 20 Louisiana Sites
    Hurricane Ida: FEMA Helps People at More Than 20 Louisiana Sites

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FEMA
    Hurricane Ida
    Disaster Assistance Registration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT