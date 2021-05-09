Task Force Liberty provide meals to Liberty Village Afghans

A contractor working at the dining facility in Liberty Village on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, prepares her food area before Afghans arrive for breakfast, Sept. 5, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for up to 50,000 Afghans at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Carter)

