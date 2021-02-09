Pods provide play

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.02.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    An evacuee from Afghanistan temporarily residing in a pod for young evacuees jumps in a bouncing castle at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, September 2, 2021. Minors traveling without their families while evacuating Afghanistan will stay in the pod with other young evacuees. Volunteers are one to every ten children. (U.S. Air Force photo by U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.05.2021 08:27
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    USAFE
    Evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

