Stay Strong Airman Spotlight - SrA Dalton

SrA Dalton deployed to #ADAB from Whiteman Air Force Base. Dalton works Knowledge Management in the 380th Expeditionary Communications Squadron. Her main duties and responsibilities in Knowledge Management are SharePoint, Publication and Forms and Records Management (which includes Privacy Act and Freedom of Information Act). Dalton's additional duties in ADAB are CSS, Unit Travel Representative, Vehicle Control Officer, and Mail Clerk. Since being here, SrA Dalton established the Base Records Management Plan, laying out guidance for management of the installation’s records. Additionally, she has been an engaging first line supervisor and mentor for an Airman 1st Class, ensuring her troop is set up for success and gets involved in all the amazing opportunities at ADAB!

