U.S. Marine Corps BGen. Kelliher, officer in charge of the forward coordination element, meets with Colonel Martin Snider and Colonel Matthew Peterson at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security Emergency Protocol in Baton Rouge, LA. (Released/U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Aaron Ladd)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2021 19:31
|Photo ID:
|6819341
|VIRIN:
|210903-M-SV462-010
|Resolution:
|4608x3456
|Size:
|4.99 MB
|Location:
|BATON ROUGE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BGen. Kelliher Meets Key Leaders at the Governor's Office of Homeland Security Emergency Protocol [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Robert White, identified by DVIDS
