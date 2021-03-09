U.S. Marine Corps BGen. Kelliher, officer in charge of the forward coordination element, meets with Colonel Martin Snider and Colonel Matthew Peterson at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security Emergency Protocol in Baton Rouge, LA. (Released/U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Aaron Ladd)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2021 Date Posted: 09.04.2021 19:31 Photo ID: 6819341 VIRIN: 210903-M-SV462-010 Resolution: 4608x3456 Size: 4.99 MB Location: BATON ROUGE, LA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BGen. Kelliher Meets Key Leaders at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security Emergency Protocol [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Robert White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.