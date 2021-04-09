Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force – Holloman Airmen entertain Afghan children [Image 2 of 2]

    Task Force – Holloman Airmen entertain Afghan children

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Anthony Sanchez 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    An Airman attached to Task Force-Holloman interacts with Afghan children in support of Operation Allies Welcome at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 4, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan evacuees essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan.
    (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Anthony Sanchez, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2021
    Date Posted: 09.04.2021 17:49
    Photo ID: 6819288
    VIRIN: 210904-A-LC019-1254
    Resolution: 6129x4086
    Size: 16.31 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force – Holloman Airmen entertain Afghan children [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Anthony Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airforce
    Army
    Joint Ops
    OAR

