Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force – Holloman greets Afghan personnel [Image 2 of 2]

    Task Force – Holloman greets Afghan personnel

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Anthony Sanchez 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Airmen attached to Task Force-Holloman welcome Afghan personnel to Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 2, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for up to 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan evacuees essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Anthony X. Sanchez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 21:55
    Photo ID: 6818732
    VIRIN: 210902-A-LC019-1161
    Resolution: 1000x667
    Size: 396.63 KB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force – Holloman greets Afghan personnel [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Anthony Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force – Holloman greets Afghan personnel
    Task Force – Holloman greets Afghan personnel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airforce
    Army
    Joint Ops
    OAR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT