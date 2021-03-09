Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. (AK) Simon Brown II, commander of 49th Brigade, Alaska State Defense Force, promotion ceremony [Image 3 of 9]

    Brig. Gen. (AK) Simon Brown II, commander of 49th Brigade, Alaska State Defense Force, promotion ceremony

    WASILLA, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2021

    Photo by Victoria Granado 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Brig. Gen. (AK) Simon Brown II, commander of 49th Brigade, Alaska State Defense Force, is pinned by his family during his promotion ceremony at the Curtis D. Menard Memorial Sports Center, Sept. 3, 2021. Brown was promoted from colonel to brigadier general after a total of 48 years of service in the armed forces. He has retired from the Alaska State Troopers, as well as the Alaska Army National Guard where he served as a military police officer. In 2019, Brown assumed command of the ASDF where he is responsible for 19 detachments across the state. Keynote speakers of the ceremony included Mayor Glenda Ledford of Wasilla and Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

    TAGS

    brigadier general
    promotion ceremony
    Alaska National Guard
    Alaska State Defense Force

