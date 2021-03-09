Brig. Gen. (AK) Simon Brown II, commander of 49th Brigade, Alaska State Defense Force, is pinned by his family during his promotion ceremony at the Curtis D. Menard Memorial Sports Center, Sept. 3, 2021. Brown was promoted from colonel to brigadier general after a total of 48 years of service in the armed forces. He has retired from the Alaska State Troopers, as well as the Alaska Army National Guard where he served as a military police officer. In 2019, Brown assumed command of the ASDF where he is responsible for 19 detachments across the state. Keynote speakers of the ceremony included Mayor Glenda Ledford of Wasilla and Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2021 Date Posted: 09.03.2021 20:51 Photo ID: 6818729 VIRIN: 210903-Z-MK318-0003 Resolution: 6419x4280 Size: 1.85 MB Location: WASILLA, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brig. Gen. (AK) Simon Brown II, commander of 49th Brigade, Alaska State Defense Force, promotion ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.