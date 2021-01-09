HH-60W Helicopter Visits Wright-Patt

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Peter Sweeny, a pilot with the 512th Rescue Squadron out of Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, talks with Diana Pry, a deputy program executive officer with the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center intelligence surveillance reconnaissance special operations forces directorate, during a tour of the aircraft at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sept. 1, 2021. The helicopter stopped for an overnight stay while in route from Moody AFB, Georgia to Kirtland, so that members of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center helicopter programs office could get a firsthand look at one of the aircraft and the warfighters that they directly support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)

