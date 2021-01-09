Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HH-60W Helicopter Visits Wright-Patt [Image 14 of 19]

    HH-60W Helicopter Visits Wright-Patt

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Wesley Farnsworth 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Peter Sweeny, a pilot with the 512th Rescue Squadron out of Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, talks with Diana Pry, a deputy program executive officer with the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center intelligence surveillance reconnaissance special operations forces directorate, during a tour of the aircraft at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sept. 1, 2021. The helicopter stopped for an overnight stay while in route from Moody AFB, Georgia to Kirtland, so that members of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center helicopter programs office could get a firsthand look at one of the aircraft and the warfighters that they directly support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 08:04
    Photo ID: 6817972
    VIRIN: 210901-F-AV193-1212
    Resolution: 4327x2888
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HH-60W Helicopter Visits Wright-Patt [Image 19 of 19], by Wesley Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    88th Air Base Wing
    AFLCMC
    Jolly Green II
    HH-60W Helicopter

