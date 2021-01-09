Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Atterbury

    IN, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Tackora Farrington 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Camp Atterbury facility in Indiana, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Living facilities at Camp Atterbury, near Edinburgh, will temporarily house Afghan evacuees as part of Operation Allies Welcome. Hoosiers will host the Afghans at Camp Atterbury as they begin their safe resettlement to the United States. (Indiana National Guard photo by Sgt. Tackora Farrington, released)

