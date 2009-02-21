303rd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade Utilize VSAT to Perform Daily Duties While the Field

A pair of U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 303rd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade work together to get a piece of equipment running, on August 1st 2021 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. These soldiers are focusing their effort on maintaining and properly operating a VSAT, Very Small Aperture Terminal, which allows them to perform their daily duties in the field by giving them access to online web applications.

