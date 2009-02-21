Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    303rd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade Utilize VSAT to Perform Daily Duties While the Field [Image 2 of 2]

    303rd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade Utilize VSAT to Perform Daily Duties While the Field

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2009

    Photo by Spc. Mason Runyon 

    9th Mission Support Command

    A pair of U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 303rd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade work together to get a piece of equipment running, on August 1st 2021 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. These soldiers are focusing their effort on maintaining and properly operating a VSAT, Very Small Aperture Terminal, which allows them to perform their daily duties in the field by giving them access to online web applications.

    Date Taken: 02.21.2009
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 16:25
    Photo ID: 6817485
    VIRIN: 090221-A-GS113-0008
    Resolution: 756x1008
    Size: 367.64 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 303rd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade Utilize VSAT to Perform Daily Duties While the Field [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Mason Runyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    303rd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade Army 9th MSC VSAT

