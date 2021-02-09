Pentagon media members address Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby and Air Force Gen. Tod D. Wolters, commander of U.S. European Command, during a briefing at the Pentagon Washington, D.C., Sept. 2, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 16:03
|Photo ID:
|6817435
|VIRIN:
|210902-D-XI929-1008
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby, Air Force Gen. Tod D. Wolters press briefing [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT