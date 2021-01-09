CDR Steve MacGillis, Executive Officer of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, provides some remarks during a commissioning ceremony aboard the Battleship Wisconsin. The ceremony was hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 13:19
|Photo ID:
|6815987
|VIRIN:
|210901-N-TG517-113
|Resolution:
|4608x3456
|Size:
|3.02 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSON, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Museum hosts a commissioning ceremony aboard Battleship Wisconsin [Image 2 of 2], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
