CDR Steve MacGillis, Executive Officer of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, provides some remarks during a commissioning ceremony aboard the Battleship Wisconsin. The ceremony was hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2021 Date Posted: 09.02.2021 13:19 Photo ID: 6815987 VIRIN: 210901-N-TG517-113 Resolution: 4608x3456 Size: 3.02 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Hometown: JACKSON, NJ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Museum hosts a commissioning ceremony aboard Battleship Wisconsin [Image 2 of 2], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.