2021 USAJFKSWCS Best Warrior Day 2.3

A Soldier assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School shoots a laser signal from an M4 at the Squad Advanced Marksmaship Training Center during the 2021 Best Warrior Competition to determine the Noncommissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year August 10, 2021 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The candidates were tested on various Soldier tasks including land navigation, M4 carbine marksmanship, pistol marksmanship, swim test, ruck march, cognitivre test, obstacle course and written exam during the four-day competition. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

Date Taken: 08.10.2021 Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US