Ensign Aliya Younossi, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, renders her first salute during her commissioning ceremony aboard the Battleship Wisconsin. The ceremony was hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 13:14
|Photo ID:
|6815921
|VIRIN:
|210901-N-TG517-734
|Resolution:
|4488x2964
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSON, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Museum hosts a commissioning ceremony aboard Battleship Wisconsin [Image 2 of 2], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT