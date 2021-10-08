2021 USAJFKSWCS Best Warrior Competition Day 2.0

A Soldier assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School participates in a Repetition Strength Deadlift as part of a Army Combat Fitness Test, during the 2021 Best Warrior Competition to determine the Noncommissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year August 10, 2021 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The candidates were tested on various Soldier tasks including land navigation, M4 carbine marksmanship, pistol marksmanship, swim test, ruck march, cognitivre test, obstacle course and written exam during the four-day competition. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

