Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2021 USAJFKSWCS Best Warrior Competition Day 2.0 [Image 4 of 13]

    2021 USAJFKSWCS Best Warrior Competition Day 2.0

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2021

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    A Soldier assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School participates in a Repetition Strength Deadlift as part of a Army Combat Fitness Test, during the 2021 Best Warrior Competition to determine the Noncommissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year August 10, 2021 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The candidates were tested on various Soldier tasks including land navigation, M4 carbine marksmanship, pistol marksmanship, swim test, ruck march, cognitivre test, obstacle course and written exam during the four-day competition. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 10:14
    Photo ID: 6814423
    VIRIN: 210810-A-OP908-511
    Resolution: 2739x3600
    Size: 8.06 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 USAJFKSWCS Best Warrior Competition Day 2.0 [Image 13 of 13], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2021 USAJFKSWCS Best Warrior Competition Day 2.0
    2021 USAJFKSWCS Best Warrior Competition Day 2.0
    2021 USAJFKSWCS Best Warrior Competition Day 2.0
    2021 USAJFKSWCS Best Warrior Competition Day 2.0
    2021 USAJFKSWCS Best Warrior Competition Day 2.0
    2021 USAJFKSWCS Best Warrior Competition Day 2.0
    2021 USAJFKSWCS Best Warrior Competition Day 2.0
    2021 USAJFKSWCS Best Warrior Competition Day 2.0
    2021 USAJFKSWCS Best Warrior Competition Day 2.0
    2021 USAJFKSWCS Best Warrior Competition Day 2.0
    2021 USAJFKSWCS Best Warrior Competition Day 2.0
    2021 USAJFKSWCS Best Warrior Competition Day 2.0
    2021 USAJFKSWCS Best Warrior Competition Day 2.0

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior
    NCO of the Year
    SWCS
    Soldier of the Year
    Army SOF
    ACFT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT