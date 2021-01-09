Recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, run up a hill during the crucible at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021. This hill is named “Basilone’s Hill,” after U.S. Marine GySgt John Basilone in honor of his bravery in Guadalcanal. After they made it to the top, they restocked the ammunition cans and held security at the top of the hill. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 22:39
|Photo ID:
|6813771
|VIRIN:
|210901-M-CI314-1080
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|955.96 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Delta Company Basilone's Challenge [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
