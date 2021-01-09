Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Delta Company Basilone's Challenge [Image 5 of 5]

    Delta Company Basilone's Challenge

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, run up a hill during the crucible at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021. This hill is named “Basilone’s Hill,” after U.S. Marine GySgt John Basilone in honor of his bravery in Guadalcanal. After they made it to the top, they restocked the ammunition cans and held security at the top of the hill. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 22:39
    Photo ID: 6813771
    VIRIN: 210901-M-CI314-1080
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 955.96 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delta Company Basilone's Challenge [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Recruits
    Recruit training
    MCRDSD

