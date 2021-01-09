DI School Drill/ Mike Grad Practice

Marines with Drill Instructor School practice drill for their upcoming evaluations, and Marines with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, practice in anticipation of graduation on Peatross Parade Deck Sept. 1, 2021 on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. Mike company graduates on Sept. 10.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)

