    DI School Drill/ Mike Grad Practice [Image 10 of 10]

    DI School Drill/ Mike Grad Practice

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley  

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Marines with Drill Instructor School practice drill for their upcoming evaluations, and Marines with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, practice in anticipation of graduation on Peatross Parade Deck Sept. 1, 2021 on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. Mike company graduates on Sept. 10.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)

    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 17:24
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    USMC
    Parris Island
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    We Make Marines

