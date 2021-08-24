Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SECAF holds bi-lat with JASDF [Image 1 of 2]

    SECAF holds bi-lat with JASDF

    UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Space Force Public Affairs

    Gen. Shunji Izutsu, Chief of Staff Japan Air Self Defense Force, meets with Secretary of the Air Force Mr. Frank Kendall during the 36th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Col. Aug. 24, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 16:22
    Photo ID: 6813315
    VIRIN: 210824-F-JY979-0007
    Resolution: 3148x2098
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECAF holds bi-lat with JASDF [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SECAF holds bi-lat with JASDF
    SECAF holds bi-lat with JASDF

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    SECAF

    JASDF

    TAGS

    SECAF
    Space Force
    SpaceSymposium21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT