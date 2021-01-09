Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oklahoma National Guard heads to Louisiana in response to Hurricane Ida [Image 2 of 4]

    Oklahoma National Guard heads to Louisiana in response to Hurricane Ida

    MUSTANG, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mireille Merilice 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Approximately 200 Oklahoma National Guard Soldiers and Airmen prepare to move to Louisiana in response to Hurricane Ida relief efforts at the Armed Force Reserve Center in Mustang, Oklahoma, Sept. 1, 2021. Missions are expected to include general support operations, including distributing supplies, route debris clearance, security, and levee reinforcement. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mireille Merilice-Roberts)

    TAGS

    Hurricane Ida
    Oklahoma National Guard
    OKGuard

