An MC-130H Combat Talon II aircraft from the 1st Special Operations Wing at Hurlburt Field, Florida, performs a touch-and- go maneuver at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 20, 2021. The maneuver is the landing of an aircraft with an immediate take-off to help pilots and aircrews practice approach, landing and take-off procedures.
This work, MC-130H Combat Talon II crew perform touch and go [Image 3 of 3], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
