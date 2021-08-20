An MC-130H Combat Talon II aircraft from the 1st Special Operations Wing at Hurlburt Field, Florida, performs a touch-and- go maneuver at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 20, 2021. The maneuver is the landing of an aircraft with an immediate take-off to help pilots and aircrews practice approach, landing and take-off procedures.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2021 Date Posted: 09.01.2021 08:35 Photo ID: 6812440 VIRIN: 210820-F-ED303-0019 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 1.36 MB Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MC-130H Combat Talon II crew perform touch and go [Image 3 of 3], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.