Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MC-130H Combat Talon II crew perform touch and go [Image 3 of 3]

    MC-130H Combat Talon II crew perform touch and go

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Joseph Mather 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    An MC-130H Combat Talon II aircraft from the 1st Special Operations Wing at Hurlburt Field, Florida, performs a touch-and- go maneuver at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 20, 2021. The maneuver is the landing of an aircraft with an immediate take-off to help pilots and aircrews practice approach, landing and take-off procedures.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 08:35
    Photo ID: 6812440
    VIRIN: 210820-F-ED303-0019
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MC-130H Combat Talon II crew perform touch and go [Image 3 of 3], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MC-130H Combat Talon II crew perform touch and go
    MC-130H Combat Talon II crew perform touch and go
    MC-130H Combat Talon II crew perform touch and go

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st Special Operations Wing
    MC-130H Combat Talon II aircraft
    programmed depot maintenance programmed depot maintenance
    touch-and- go maneuver
    practice approach
    landing and take-off

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT