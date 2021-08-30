Broadcast management

TEC University’s U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Treven Cannon, Mr. Dave Barlow, and Master Sgt. Erik Gallion, manage the live broadcast graduation of virtual remote NCO Academy and Airman Leadership School students from the Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center, August 30, 2021, at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee. TEC-U streams EPME graduations to social media for families, friends and unit members to watch remotely. (U.S. Air National Guard photo/Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)

