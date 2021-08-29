USS ESSEX Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (August 30, 2021) An MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, conducts a vertical replenishment (VERTREP) with dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Matthew Perry (T-AKE 9), back, and amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Aug. 30. Essex, flagship of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wesley Richardson)

Date Taken: 08.29.2021 Date Posted: 09.01.2021 by PO2 Wesley Richardson