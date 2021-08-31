Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Congressional Staff for Senator Josh Hawley visit MCB Camp Blaz [Image 2 of 4]

    Congressional Staff for Senator Josh Hawley visit MCB Camp Blaz

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GUAM

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Andrew King 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    Donald Baldwin, the Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz Chief of Staff, center, briefs Alex Velez-Green, the National Security Advisor to Senator Josh Hawley, during a visit to the base, Aug. 31, 2021. The visit to MCB Camp Blaz included meetings with leadership and key personnel, and a tour of MCB Camp Blaz facilities and construction sites. Visits to MCB Camp Blaz allow the local community and strategic partners to engage with the base while strengthening and enhancing their partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Andrew King)

    VIRIN: 210831-M-WM087-1033
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Congressional Staff for Senator Josh Hawley visit MCB Camp Blaz [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Andrew King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Congressional Staff
    DV
    Visit
    MCB Camp Blaz

