210826-N-UJ411-1114 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 26, 2021) Lt. Terry Kozlow gives a brief overview of what goes on in the bridge of a U.S. Navy ship during a tour aboard the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Kansas City (LCS 22), Aug. 26, 2021. The Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. The LCS is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Taylor Crenshaw)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 22:57
|Photo ID:
|6812230
|VIRIN:
|210827-N-UJ411-1114
|Resolution:
|2320x1856
|Size:
|515.98 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Kansas City (LCS 22) Hosts Tours During SNA, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
