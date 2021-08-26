Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Kansas City (LCS 22) Hosts Tours During SNA

    SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE

    210826-N-UJ411-1114 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 26, 2021) Lt. Terry Kozlow gives a brief overview of what goes on in the bridge of a U.S. Navy ship during a tour aboard the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Kansas City (LCS 22), Aug. 26, 2021. The Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. The LCS is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Taylor Crenshaw)

