USS Kansas City (LCS 22) Hosts Tours During SNA

210826-N-UJ411-1114 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 26, 2021) Lt. Terry Kozlow gives a brief overview of what goes on in the bridge of a U.S. Navy ship during a tour aboard the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Kansas City (LCS 22), Aug. 26, 2021. The Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. The LCS is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Taylor Crenshaw)

