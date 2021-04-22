A MQ-9 Reaper assigned to the 29th Attack Squadron, Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, taxis after landing on April 16, 2021 on Point Mugu Naval Air Station, California. During the routine training exercise, MQ-9 operations began at Naval Air Station Point Mugu, California, and were transferred to San Clemente Island. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristin Weathersby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2021 Date Posted: 08.31.2021 18:12 Photo ID: 6812065 VIRIN: 220421-F-UH828-1030 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 8.16 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 49th Wing Airmen Support Exercise Agile Reaper [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Kristin Weathersby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.