    Afghan Evacuation Operation [Image 7 of 7]

    Afghan Evacuation Operation

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.26.2021

    A member of Team Mildenhall unpackages supplies in support of Operation Allies Refuge at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 26, 2021. The Tri-base Relief Volunteers are a local organization that plan to provide relief aid for the Afghanistan evacuees to ensure their safe integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    USAFE
    EVACUATION
    AFGHANISTAN
    AFGHANWITHDRAWL
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOAfghEvac

