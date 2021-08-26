A member of Team Mildenhall unpackages supplies in support of Operation Allies Refuge at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 26, 2021. The Tri-base Relief Volunteers are a local organization that plan to provide relief aid for the Afghanistan evacuees to ensure their safe integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 07:14
|Photo ID:
|6810824
|VIRIN:
|210826-F-NR913-223
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.92 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Afghan Evacuation Operation [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
